Malacanang has set 21 regular holidays and special non-working days for 2019.

This was contained in Proclamation No. 555 issued on August 15 and signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The regular holidays are the following: New Year's Day, January 1 (Tuesday); Araw ng Kagitingan, April 9 (Tuesday); Maundy Thursday, April 18; Good Friday, April 19; Labor Day, May 1 (Wednesday); Independence Day, June 12 (Wednesday); National Heroes Day, August 26 (last Monday of August); Bonifacio Day, November 30 (Saturday); Christmas Day, December 25 (Wednesday); and Rizal Day, December 30 (Monday).

The special non-working days are: Chinese New Year (February 5 (Tuesday); EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary, February 25 (Monday); Black Saturday, April 20; Ninoy Aquino Day, August 21 (Wednesday); All Saints' Day, November 1 (Friday); Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, December 8 (Sunday); and Last Day of the Year, December 31 (Tuesday).

There are two additional special non-working days for next year - November 2 (Saturday), coinciding the All Souls' Day' and December 24 (Tuesday), which is the eve of Christmas.

The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha would be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos would inform the Office of the President of the actual dates on which these Muslim holidays would respectively fall, the Proclamation said.

Duterte tasked the Department of Labor and Employment to promulgate the implementing guidelines for the Proclamation, which would take effect immediately and would be published in a newspaper of general circulation. Celerina Monte/DMS