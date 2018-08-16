President Rodrigo Duterte said he prefers a junta than to allow Vice President Leni Robredo to succeed him in case he steps down or is removed from office.

In a speech in Malacanang on Tuesday before some businessmen and government officials, Duterte said he has nothing against Robredo, but he expressed belief that she could not handle the country's problems.

"I am hesitant to suggest a Constitutional succession. I have nothing against Robredo. She's a lawyer. You have heard her talk. But I do not think she can improve on anything here. Of course, she will deny it," he said.

Duterte, in another speech Tuesday night, said he would be ready to step down if his successor would be the likes of Senator Francis Escudero or former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

He reiterated that he was not angry with Robredo.

"I already won. I'm not picking a fight with a woman. I don't even answer to what they have been saying against me. But as I said, I think deep in my heart, if you follow the succession and Robredo takes over, she can't do it... that's my honest opinion. If only we could have the likes of Escudero or Bongbong Marcos," he said.

Marcos has been engaged in an election protest against Robredo, who defeated him in the vice presidential race in 2016.

Duterte also said that Naga City, where Robredo came from, was a "hotbed of shabu" in the past years.

Thus, he indicated that he would rather have a junta to rule the country.

"I would suggest to the military if you want a junta, look for the --- or if you want yourselves to be the junta, I said line up here, I'll put you in your proper place. 'I, I, General, do hereby solemnly swear that as a regular junta member of this republic'," he said.

Once a junta has been installed, Duterte said he would return to Davao City.

"Then I go home to Davao and solve the problems of the country because I will fail. I cannot do it and so I have to admit to the people that I failed. So look for another one. And I'd be happy to go home," he said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines refused to comment on Duterte's remarks. Celerina Monte/DMS