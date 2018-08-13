Malacanang on Saturday said big time drug manufacturers and smugglers are becoming “bolder” in shipping illegal drugs in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency discovered four magnetic lifters suspected to contain methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with an estimated value of P6.8 billion in a warehouse in Cavite.

“We view the latest reported foreign drug shipment as a sign that big-timer drug manufacturers and smugglers are becoming bolder with a dwindled local supply as they feel the pressure from the government’s campaign against illegal drugs,” he said.

Roque said local law enforcement authorities are already working with their foreign counterparts to help with the investigation.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino believed that the illegal drugs inside the magnetic lifters were already distributed in the streets after it entered the country through local ports.

“We are doing our best to address the drug problem in the country, however, it pains me to assume that there are government officials and employees who are helping drug syndicates in facilitating the entry of illegal drugs in our country,” Aquino said. Ella Dionisio/DMS