President Rodrigo Duterte is not discounting the possibility of a break up of his Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) political party if members fail to settle their differences, his spokesman said on Friday.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during Duterte's meeting with the two factions of his party, he told them to settle their problem.

"(I)f you cannot agree anymore, you can part ways," said Roque, quoting Duterte during the meeting with PDP-Laban members in a hotel in Manila Thursday night.

He said another party caucus would be held in September.

There are two groups in PDP-Laban which were claiming to be the officers of the party.

The leader of one faction is Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, while the other group is headed by lawyer Rogelio Garcia, who claimed to be elected as the new party president during their regional council's meeting held last month.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, a regional political party founded by presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, expressed hope that PDP-Laban would resolve its internal problem.

"HNP respects the history, experience, and the wisdom of the PDP-Laban. HNP finds it truly unfortunate that PDP-Laban is embroiled in (an) internal problem and hopes that competing party members resolve their differences," it said.

HNP also offered help to Duterte's national party.

"If there is anything that HNP can do to help PDP-Laban, our group is ready to assist them," it said.

But it clarified that HNP does not intend to recruit members of PDP-Laban or other national political parties.

Duterte-Carpio's party said it also offers a hand of friendship to all other political parties who support the Duterte administration. Celerina Monte/DMS