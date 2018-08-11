Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde ordered the relief of all personnel of the Lapinig Municipal Police Station in Northern Samar and their immediate superior officers as an investigation went underway into the raid staged by at least 100 alleged New People's Army members on the town hall and police station at 2 am Friday.

Two policemen manning their guard posts, PO1 Edison Aguirre and PO2 Gerry Quilicol, were wounded in the alleged initial firefight with the enemy. They were evacuated to the Gamay District Hospital for medical treatment.

An initial audit revealed several firearms as well as some cash, cellphones, and lap top computers were missing and believed to have been stolen by the NPA.

Aside from Lapinig Chief of Police, Inspector Noli Montebon, also relieved from their posts were the commander of the 2nd Northern Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company, Chief Inspector Juan Byron Leogo, and the Northern Samar PNP Provincial Director, SSUPT Romeo Campomanes.

The PNP Oversight Committee has recommended to Albayalde the relief of the police regional director, Chief Superintendent Mariel Magaway, pending the outcome of investigation by the PNP-National Headquarters. DMS