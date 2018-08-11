Two policemen were injured after alleged 80 members of New People’s Army (NPA) attacked a police station in Samar province on Friday.

Chief Supt Mariel Magaway, regional police director, identified the wounded policemen as PO1 Edison Aguirre and PO2 Jerry Quilicol, all assigned at Lapinig municipal police station.

Magaway said based on initial report around 80 NPA members on board two trucks attacked the Lapinig Municipal Station in North Samar around 2 am.

Initial report also showed during the attack that lasted for about 30 minutes the rebels were able to seize 10 M16, two Glock, one Barreta pistol, one personal laptop and one USB from the police station.

Magaway said only two firearms were taken from the Lapinig police.

He said the rebels exited towards the direction of Arteche, Eastern Samar after the attack.

Magaway said police and military forces are pursuing the rebels.

“Hot pursuit operation is ongoing by the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and Provincial Mobile Force Company in coordination with AFP counterparts in the area,” he said.

“Alerted also all police stations to continuously conduct target hardening measures and establish checkpoints in all entrance and exit in their respective area of responsibility,” he added

Magaway also noted the North Samar Provincial Police Office is conducting thorough investigation for possible identification and eventual filing of appropriate charges in court against responsible NPA members. Robina Asido/DMS