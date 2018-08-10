Testing of the Philippine Navy's first missile system was successfully conducted off the waters of Bataan on Thursday morning.

Commander Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the first missile system onboard the Multi-Purpose Attack Craft (MPAC) MKIII was done during the Sea Acceptance Test in the vicinity of Lamao Point.

Zata said the Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command, Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad with other senior Navy leaders and Defense Acquisition Office representatives from Camp Aguinaldo were on board on one of the MPACs during the historic missile live fire testing.

"The Philippine Navy, together with teams from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (RAFAEL) and the Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee of the Department of National Defense oversaw the test firing activity that included the SAT for the Mini Typhoon Machine Gun System and SAT for the Spike-Extended Range Missile Launching System," he said.

"The activity is necessary to test, inspect and accept the weapons and its systems in accordance with the contract for the final acceptance of the system," he added.

Zata said a spike-extended range missile was fired and accurately hit the designated target at approximately six kilometers away from the firing platform.

“The target was hit dead center even if the sea state condition was moderately rough with wave of at least one meter high but within the normal firing conditions of the missile,” he said.

Zata added another actual live firing demonstration of the Spike Extended Range missile will be scheduled in the presence of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Zata said the Philippine Navy Acquisition Project entered into a contract with RAFAEL, through the Israel Ministry of Defense , for the supply and integration of the Weapons Systems to MPAC MKIII platforms.

“On April 15, 2017, the Secretary of National Defense approved the Notice to Proceed,” he said.

It can be recalled that the three MPAC units with provisions for missile armament were formally commissioned into Philippine Navy service in Cavite last year. Robina Asido/DMS