An alleged member of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City on Tuesday morning.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, public affairs office chief of the Zamboanga regional police office, said arrested was Majid Isnilon, 25, a resident of at Brgy Pasilmanta, Sacol Island, Zamboanga City.

She said the police and military personnel were conducting of joint intelligence driven law enforcement operation when they arrested the suspect at his house around 2:30 am.

Galvez said Isnilon was apprehended through an arrest warrant for murder dated March 31, 2017, issued by Judge Gracelina Bernardo of Regional Trial Court 9, Branch 17, Zamboanga City and warrant of arrest for multiple attempted murder dated January 29, 2018, issued by Judge Roncesvalles Filoteo, RTC 9, 9th Judicial Region, Branch 32.

“(Suspect) was involved in numerous atrocities such as, extortion activities, murder of Ronald Juela at Sitio Niyog-Niyog, Brgy Muti, Zamboanga City, strafing of Rural Bus Transit at Km-57, Brgy Buenavista, Zamboanga City wounding several passengers and massacre of eight fishermen in the Coast of Siromon Island, Brgy. Dita, Zamboanga City,” she said.

Galvez said authorities also confiscated detonating cords, nine volts battery and battery snap, and one MK2 fragmentation hand grenade from the suspect.

She also noted Isnilon is “an active member of terrorist member under the leadership of ASG Sub-leader Hatib Sawadjaan alias Hajan, a Sulu based ASG and also connected to the group of ASG Sub-leader Jamilul Nasalun alias Abu Harris, and served as their spotter and messenger.”

Galvez said Isnilon will be placed under the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Office for proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS