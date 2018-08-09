Two suspected members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed in an encounter in North Cotabato on Wednesday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said troops of 7th Infantry Battalion and M’lang municipal police station were conducting checkpoint in the vicinity of Barangay Sangat, M’lang when they flagged down the suspects around 3:30 am.

Encinas said the suspects were riding a motorcycle when they were flagged down by the government troops as they were acting suspiciously while carrying a paper bag.

“When the troops approached to check them, they attempted to flee and one suspect drew a firearm and shot the troops,” he said.

“They engaged in a shootout that resulted to the neutralization of the suspected bomb couriers. No one was hurt on the government troops,” Encinas added.

Encinas said troops recovered a calibre .45 pistol loaded with ammunition and an improvised explosive device inside the paper bag from the procession of the suspects.

“The PNP Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team immediately arrived in the area and successfully disrupted the IED, which is composed of 60mm mortar shell with cellphone triggering device,” he said.

“The identities of the suspects are still to be verified by the investigation team of the PNP,” he added.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the military believed that the bandit group is planning to plot a bomb attack in the province.

“The bomb couriers are believed to be members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who are trying to plot a bomb terror attack in the province of North Cotabato,” he said. DMS

Encinas also mentioned that last “Sunday and Monday (August 5 and 6), two bomb scares rocked M’lang town when two unidentified men left paper bags containing IEDs in front of mini stores in Barangays Bagongtapay and Poblacion.”

“The improvised bombs were successfully disrupted by the PNP EOD team without causing harm to the residents in the area,” he said. Robina Asido/ DMS