One of the Civil Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) members who sustained wounds because of a improvised bomb explosion in Lamitan, Basilan last week died on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Arlyn Jawad Jumao-as, a Basilan based doctor confirmed the death of Cafgu Active Auxiliary (CAA) Gerry Inso.

“Due to massive blood loss, he suffered irreversible hypoxic encephalopathy. He fought for his life at the intensive care unit for seven days. Today he accepted death,” she said on his post on Tuesday night.

“We, the people of Lamitan, can never repay you. You have earned our undying gratitude. We will never forget your sacrifices,” she stated.

“Thank you for protecting us, your family and even the people you don't know,” she added.

The number of fatalities because of the explosion in Brgy Colonia, Lamitan City, Basilan last July 31 has increased to 11 while the number of wounded decreased to seven.

The fatalities are five Cafgu, one soldier, four civilians and the driver of the vehicle that exploded during the incident while the wounded were two Cafgu’s and six soldiers. Robina Asido/DMS