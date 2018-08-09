President Rodrigo Duterte admitted on Wednesday he is a "lame duck president".

Duterte made the statement during the 117th Police Service anniversary celebration in Camp Crame, Quezon City where he, along with Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde, got soaked in the rain while inspecting the troops

"Look, I have hit the firewall. I cannot run again. For all intents and purposes, actually, I am a lame duck President. If you are talking about politics, okay. I will not interfere anyway because after this, I cannot even run for barangay captain," he said.

But Duterte reiterated his warning against the errant policemen.

"I do not want a police force that’s corrupt. If you are into drugs, the possibility is great that I will be after you. And I said you might lose your funds, including your life," he said.

At the same time, Duterte reiterated he would not allow any cop to go to jail if he is doing his job.

He promised to provide a lawyer for those who would be facing charges while doing their duty.

"For policemen, if you are suspended due to duty connected, in all good faith it’s all work, never mind. I will pay you when you are suspended so that you can still bring money to your family," he added.

The Duterte administration has been criticized due to the bloody war on drugs. Over 4,000 individuals allegedly involved in illegal drugs have already been killed since July 2016. Celerina Monte/DMS