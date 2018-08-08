Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed strong support for the creation of Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR), his spokesman said Tuesday.

He has expressed gratitude and appreciation to the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo for immediately heeding the call of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, he noted.

Recognizing that the Philippines experiences hazards, both natural and human-induced year after year, and noting that our country has made milestones in protecting its citizens and preserving life and property, Sec. Lorenzana believes that the creation of the DDR will be another monumental step in furthering the governments efforts in building safer, adaptive, and resilient Filipino communities, he added.

Andolong said Lorenzana envisions a department that will lead, organize, and manage the national effort to reduce disaster risk, prepare for and respond to disasters, recover and rehabilitate, and build forward better after the occurrence of disasters.

The Secretary of National Defense, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) affirms the creation of a full-blown department, taking under its wing necessary offices to enhance systematic integration of functions, implementation of programs, activities, and projects, and resource and information-sharing, he said.

It shall have disaster resilience funds and emergency powers and measures to ensure the proper discharge of its functions, prioritizing the protection and welfare of the people, he added.

Andolong said Lorenzana recognized the swift action of the House of Representatives shows the urgency of this legislative measure.

He also expressed his gratitude to Representative Xavier Jesus Romualdo, chair of the House Committee on Government Reorganization, Representative Amado Espino Jr, Chair of the House Committee on National Defense and Security, Representative Joey Salceda and the co-authors for making this initiative a priority. He also thanks the private sector for its support to this measure, he said.

It can be recalled that in this years State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Rodrigo Duterte wanted a truly empowered department characterized by a unity of command, science-based approach and full-time focus on natural hazards and disasters, and the wherewithal to take charge of disaster risk reduction; preparedness and response; with better recovery and faster rehabilitation. Robina Asido/DMS