President Rodrigo Duterte allayed concern about the implementation of the Philippine Identification System Act, which he approved on Monday.

In a speech during the signing ceremony of the Phil-ID in Malacanang, Duterte said the information that would be included in the ID would not be different from the information in possession of the Philippine Statistics Authority or the former National Statistics Office, Government Service Insurance System, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Pag-IBIG Fund, Commission on Elections and other agencies that gather personal data.

"Several administrations before me have tried but failed to implement this very important measure, partly because of the apprehensions peddled by some groups about privacy and data security, among others," he said.

He said the PSA would also work closely with the National Privacy Commission, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the multi-agency PhilSystem Policy and Coordination Council to address all concerns pertaining to privacy and security.

"There is therefore no basis at all for the apprehensions about the Phil-ID, unless of course that fear is based on anything that borders to illegal. If at all, the Phil-ID will even aid in our drive against the social menaces of poverty, corruption and criminal issues, as well as terrorism and violent extremism," the President said.

Duterte said the Phil-ID would also be issued to resident aliens. Celerina Monte/DMS