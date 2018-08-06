The Philippines congratulated Cambodia on its recent national elections and expressed its readiness to work closely with the newly-elected government.

“On behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Filipino people, I wish to congratulate the Cambodian Government and its people on the peaceful and orderly conduct of its recent national elections,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano said.

He said the Philippines remains committed to working with Cambodia in further enhancing friendly ties and in deepening cooperation at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.

Unofficial preliminary results show Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodia People’s Party (CPP) obtaining a majority of the votes with more than 80 percent of Cambodians turning up to elect the members of the country’s 125-seat National Assembly.

Ambassador to Cambodia Christopher B. Montero said the election was conducted in a smooth, orderly and peaceful manner, with no reported incidence of violence.

Montero added that Cambodia’s National Election Commission is expected to announce the preliminary election results on August 11, with the official proclamation on September 11. DMS