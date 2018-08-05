The Philippine National Police (PNP) said its tracker teams are pursuing four accused, led by National Anti-Poverty Commission head Liza Maza and former Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, in a 12-year-old murder case.

In an ambush interview Saturday during an activity of the Special Action Force in Taguig, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said Maza, Mariano, former Bayan Muna Partylist congressmen Satur Ocampo and Teddy Casino did not appear in court in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija where their lawyers filed a motion for reconsideration on their arrest warrant.

"They did not show up during trial but we have manhunt operations since we gave them ample time to surrender," said Albayalde.

Albayalde did not comment on the offer by lawyer Ferdinand Topacio for a one million peso reward leading to the arrest of the four accused.

Albayalde warned people who could be hiding the five that this is against the law "to help a criminal, especially if there is a warrant of arrest."

"We can find out who these persons (coddling the four) are," said Albayalde.

The arrest warrant was issued by Palayan City Judge Evelyn Atienza-Turla on July 11 but the five accused have been out of public view since last week. DMS