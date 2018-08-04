An employee of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was apprehended by police in Paranaque City on Friday morning.

Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., Southern Police District director, identified the suspect as Silibino Tomas, 47, NBI liaison officer residing at 1564 A. Mabini st Ermita, Manila.

He said based on initial report the suspect was arrested along C5 extension Kaingin road, Brgy Sto Nino, Para?aque City around 8:40 am.

Apolinario said the suspect was flagged down by a traffic enforcer identified as Alvin Ambil, 39, because of traffic violation when Tomas show his firearm tucked on his waist.

“The suspect introduced himself as NBI agent, but the victim asked for proof of his NBI identification. However, instead of giving his driver's license, the suspect got irritated and showed to the victim his firearm tucked in his waist,” he said.

“At that point, the victim requested for police assistance which resulted in the apprehension of the suspect and seizure of said firearm,” he added.

Apolinario said police recovered one caliber .45 pistol from the suspect.

He said the suspect will be charged for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and threat. Robina Asido/DMS