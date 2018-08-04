A father stabbed his three children dead and tried to kill himself Thursday night after his wife left them, Davao del Norte police said Friday.

Senior Supt. Allan Manibog, Davao del Norte provincial police director, identified the fatalities as a certain RJ Nonoy, 13, Cyrus Nonoy, 11, Aira Nicole Nonoy, 7. The wounded were Sophia Nonoy, 4 and their father Joel Nonoy, 40.

Manibog said the incident occurred at the vicinity of Brgy. San Isidro, Babak District at the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte around 11pm.

He said based on initial report the suspect allegedly stabbed his four children inside their house after his wife abandoned them.

“The victims were brought to Davao Del Norte Hospital Samal Zone and Igacos Community Hospital in Babak district but three of the children were declared dead on arrival,” said Manibog.

“Sophia, the one, who survived, was rushed to Southern Philippines Medical Center in Bajada, Davao City,” he said.

Manibog said the suspect is “confined at Davao Del Norte Hospital, Samal Zone due to the injuries he sustained after he stabbed himself.”

“The Philippine National Police personnel of Babak Police Substation provided security to the suspect,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS