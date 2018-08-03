A soldier was wounded in an encounter with the New People’s Army (NPA) members in Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday morning.

Capt. Patrick Jay Retumban, Army’s 2nd Infantry Division Public Affairs Chief, said the troops of 76th Infantry Battalion (76IB) were conducting combat operation when they encountered the rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Ranao, Brgy Barahan, Sta. Cruz, Occidental Mindoro at around 10:50 am.

Retumban said the combat operation was made following the reported presence of the rebels who were extorting food from the indigenous people in the area.

“While searching the area, the troops chanced upon more or less 20 armed men. As they were closing in, firefight broke that lasted for 15 minutes,” he said.

Retumban said clash has resulted in the wounding of one soldier, who is now in stable condition after given medical treatment.

He also noted there was an undetermined number of casualties from the enemies based on the traces of blood stains in the encounter site.

“The enemies brought along their wounded comrades when they scampered away according to the troops,” he added.

Retumban said Major General Rhoderick Parayno, 2nd ID Commander assured that the troops will pursue the retreating enemies until they are totally destroyed.

“We will run after them until they are caught. They are now tired and running out of ammunition since their previous clashes against our troops. We would, however, help take care of their wounded if they surrender,” said Payarno. Robina Asido/DMS