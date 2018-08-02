Four persons, including three policemen, suspected of extorting money from junkshops were arrested in an entrapment operation in Valenzuela City on Tuesday night.

Chief Supt. Gregorio Lim, Northern Police District (NPD) director, identified the apprehended suspects as Amado Baldon Jr., SPO4 Sera?n Adante; P01 Ryan Paul Antimaro and P01 Rey Harvey Florano assigned at Police Community Precinct No. 8 of Valenzuela City police station.

Personnel of the Police Community Precinct No. 8 of the Valenzuela City Police Station including the PCP commander will be relieved and will be subjected for investigation,” added Chief Inspector Joylene Bulan, public information chief of the Northern Police District.

Bulan said based on initial report the suspects were involved in extortion activities targeting junkshop owners in Brgy. Ugong, Valenzuela City.

Bulan said the suspects were apprehended during an entrapment operation by police along the vicinity of Mindanao Avenue, Barangay Ugong, Valenzuela City around 9:15 pm.

“(The) operation stemmed from information that said suspects were collecting P 200.00 to P 500.00 from junkshops in said barangay,” she said.

Bulan said authorities also recovered marked money in the amount of P200 and several other bills in different denominations from the suspects during the operation.

“(The) arrested suspects and the recovered marked money and other several bills are now under the custody of Counter Intelligence Task Force at Camp Crame, Quezon City for documentation and filing of appropriate case before the Valenzuela City Prosecutor‘s Of?ce,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS