Japan has relaxed visa requirements for Filipinos for short term stay effective August 1, the Embassy of Japan said in a press statement Wednesday.

"Based on the "Tourism Vision Realization Program 2018" (Action Program for Realization of Tourism Vision 2018), the relaxation of visa requirements for short-term stay for nationals of the Philippines was decided in order to promote people-to-people exchanges between Japan and the Republic of the Philippines, and will come into effect on August 1, 2018," the embassy statement said.

" The scope of applicants eligible for multiple entry visas for short-term stay with business purposes and for cultural and intellectual figures will be expanded," it said.

The Embassy of Japan said the "relaxation of visa requirements is expected to contribute to improvement of convenience for tourists and increase in repeat visitors as well as further advancement of people-to-people exchanges between Japan and the Republic of the Philippines." DMS