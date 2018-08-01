One policeman was killed while three others were arrested in an entrapment operation in Taguig City early Tuesday.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, Southern Police District public information officer, said arrested were PO1 Bryan Amir Bajoof, PO1 Paolo Ocampo and PO2 Joey Maru. PO1 Gererdo Ancheta was killed during the operation.

Tecson said the arrested and killed suspects who were identified to be members of “Maru” kidnap for ransom group were assigned to Police Community Precinct (PCP) 1 (Western Bicutan), Taguig City Police Station (CPS).

She said Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region police commander, ordered the relief of all the 39 members of PCP 1 its head, effective Tuesday. They were reassigned to Regional Headquarters Support Group, NCRPO to pave way for the investigation.

Tecson said based on initial report the entrapment operation by personnel of Taguig City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) and Special Operation Unit (SOU) against the kidnap for ransom syndicate resulted in an armed encounter at the vicinity of Tandem Street, Arca South, Western Bicutan, Taguig City around 3:30 am.

She said the operation was made in connection with the complaint of certain Ronielyn Caraecle that four armed men forcibly entered their house at Viscara Street, New Lower Bicutan, Taguig at about 12:30am of the same date.

Tecson said, according to Caraecle, the suspects took her P 7,000.00 cash, two gold watches, and LV wallets.

“Ronielyn and her boyfriend Samuel were then abducted by the armed group and were driven around Arca South while being demanded to produce P 50,000.00 in exchange of their liberty,” she said.

Ronielyn’s relative, however was only able to produce P 20,000.00 and after they handed over the amount to the armed group, Ronielyn was released to produce the remaining P 30,000.00 while her boyfriend, Samuel remained in the custody of the KFR group to ensure that Ronielyn will return,” she added.

Tecson said the entrapment operation was made after Ronielyn reported the incident to authorities.

She noted that initial investigation showed that the kidnap for ransom group also made another illegal operation on Monday night.

“The first activity happened at 8:30pm the night before when the armed group entered the residence of victim Moreen Del Castillo with address at MLQ st, Purok 2, New Lower Bicutan and took her P 50,000,” Tecson said.

“Castillo identified the Maru kidnap for ransom group as the perpetrators,” she added.

Tecson said authorities also recovered four pistols with magazines, two extra firearm magazines, P 10,600.00 cash, one Michael Korrs gold watch, three cellphones, illegal drug paraphernalia, and two sachets of shabu (recovered from the body of PO1 Ancheta) during the operation.

She said cases of robbery holdup and kidnap for ransom are being prepared against the arrested policemen.

“While the PNP will do everything within its power to discipline the mulcting, roque and rascals cops, we also ask the cooperation of the public by providing us with information that could lead to the apprehension and prosecution of those involved in various criminal activities,” said Tecson.

She said Southern Police District Director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr. also assured the public these misguided personnel are few.

“The internal cleansing program of the PNP is being carried out on a nationwide scale and the PNP leadership is determined to implement this until all the laggards and the undesirables are weed out and made to face sanctions,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS