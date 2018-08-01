A businessman whose company distributes probiotic drink Yakult was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Pasay City last Saturday.

In a report, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) identified the businessman as Alberto Dy Sun, president of Merchandise Distributors Inc. (MDI), the distributor of Yakult.

The report said Dy Sun was apprehended by Philippine National Police (PNP)-CIDG for five counts of estafa. Dy Sun is out on bail after paying P90,000 bond.

Based on initial report, Dy Sun was arrested at the arrival lobby, south wing of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 2 in Pasay City around 6:30 pm.

“Armed with arrest warrants issued by RTC Branch 91 of Quezon City, CIDG -NCR operatives arrested Alberto Dy Sun in NAIA Terminal 2 soon after he and his family landed in NAIA Terminal 2 from a family vacation in Bohol,” the report noted.

“According to the complainant’s lawyer, Dennis Pangan, court records show that Alberto was sued by his own nephew Aldrin Vincent Dy Sun for not giving shares and dividends of his father and Alberto’s brother J. Victory Dy Sun amounting to P4.7 million,” it stated.

It also noted that according to Pangan, J. Victory passed away and it is son who is running after the shares and dividends.

“Pangan said based on MDI financial statements from 2011-2015, cash dividends were already distributed to stockholders including that J. Victory, but he was not able to receive the dividends,” the report stated. Robina Asido/DMS