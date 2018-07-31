Malacanang said on Monday it would be up to legal processes to proceed over the alleged irregularities at the Department of Tourism (DOT) under former Secretary Wanda Teo.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after Teo's brother, Ben Tulfo, said he would not return the P60 million the DOT had paid to his media firm for an advertising contract, which the Commission on Audit flagged due to alleged conflict of interest.

"Since Ben said they would not return (the money), so be it. The last declaration of the President (Rodrigo Duterte) regarding that is - and I asked him explicitly - is we will let the legal process proceed. Let the legal process proceed, let those liable be held responsible," he said.

When Teo was not yet forced to resign as DOT chief, her lawyer Ferdinand Topacio had said the Tulfos would return the P60 million.

But last week, in his Facebook post, Tulfo, chief executive officer and founder of Bitag Media Unlimited, said his company would not return the money because it was earned as a legitimate advertising contract between his "Kilos Pronto" program and the state-run People's Television network.

He said those who were waiting for him to return the money, they could wait until their eyes turn white because he would return nothing. Celerina Monte/DMS