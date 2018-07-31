Malacanang said on Monday the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) was not rushed.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said series of consultations were conducted for the past one year since the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law was submitted to both Houses of Congress.

BBL is now known as the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

"Well, you know it wasn't really rushed. It's been there. It has been pending. It took us almost a year to discuss the BOL; there have been substantial consultations," he said.

Roque recalled that President Rodrigo Duterte even called members of the Senate and the House of Representatives at least three times.

But he admitted the BOL is not a perfect law and could still be amended in the future.

"And although, you know, nothing is perfect and of course the BOL as signed into law is a result of compromise," he said.

Duterte, during his speech in Zamboanga City last week, said that he was open to amending the BOL if needed.

"So all that the President was saying was if you have specific complaints, we are open to discuss these complaints with the view of possibly amending further the law," Roque said.

Duterte signed the BOL on July 26.

A ceremonial signing of the bill will be held on August 6 in Malacanang before Moro Islamic Liberation Front vice chairman and Bangsamoro Transition Commission chair Ghazali Jaafar leaves for a pilgrimage to Mecca, according to Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go. Celerina Monte/DMS