The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process on Sunday welcomed the positive response and support that the Philippines received from the international community, including Japan, for the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

“We welcome the very positive and timely statements of support from the United Nations, the European Union, the Japanese Government, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the Philippines’ peace efforts and the recent milestone under President (Rodrigo) Duterte for the Bangsamoro,” OPAPP Secretary Jesus Dureza said in a statement.

He said the EU and the UN have been “with us in our long and at times challenging moments through their consistent support.”

“During bad times, they kept the faith and stayed with us, and never walked away from the 'table',” Dureza said.

Dureza also said that Japan has been a faithful partner in the advancement of peace in Mindanao with its continuous support to the peace process and reconstruction and development of the region.

“We all know that there are more challenges ahead. Their expression of strong and renewed commitment to stay the course with our work is most welcome -- and most helpful,” he added.

“A collective international voice of support for the country’s work to attain sustainable peace embodies the international community’s recognition of President Duterte’s unwavering commitment for a better Philippines,” he said.

In a statement on July 27, UN congratulated negotiators for the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the Bicameral Conference Committee, the Bangsamoro Transition Commission and civil society groups for their efforts.

“The United Nations will continue to support the Philippines in the implementation of the law, and to help build the capacity of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority as an effective conduit for peace, democratic governance, and human rights,” it said.

In a separate statement, EU said the passage of the BOL and its subsequent signing by Duterte "represents an opportunity for the Filipino people to embrace peace and stability after decades of strife.”

EU has vowed to remain as a staunch supporter of the Mindanao peace process as it is prepared to support the implementation of the BOL in the future, in view of long-lasting peace, development and prosperity in Mindanao and for the Filipino people.

Also, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Japan "heartily welcomes" the enactment of the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao regarding the Mindanao peace process in the Philippines after Duterte signed it on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the OIC welcomed the passage of the law and "hopes that this landmark achievement by the people and Government of the Philippines will bring peace and prosperity and enhance unity among the Moro ranks." Ella Dionisio/DMS