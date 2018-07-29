A total of 23 inmates escaped from a detention facility in Bacoor City in the province of Cavite on Friday afternoon but nine have been recaptured, a regional police spokesman said Saturday.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, public information office head of the Calabarzon regional police, said based on initial report the inmates escaped from the Custodial Center in Barangay Talaba 4, Bocoor City, Cavite around 4:30pm.

Gaoiran said the non-uniform personnel (NUP) was about to bring an inmate inside the detention facility after conducting mug shot when inmates inside the cell rushed, pushed the gate and overpowered the jail guard.

As of 3 pm, Senior Supt. William Segun, Cavite provincial police director, said nine inmates were recovered with two surrendering while seven were recaptured.

Segun said police were conducting manhunt operation to get the 14 other inmates.

Gaoiran said five police personnel and one NUP were relieved following the jailbreak.

“They were relieved from Bacoor (City police). They were placed under the restrictive custody of Cavite Provincial Police Office,” she said.

Segun said the relieved policemen as SPO3 Dominador Termil Jr., PO2 Noel Monroyo, PO2 Macaria Escobar, PO1 Ryan Valledor, PO1 Saira Datu Kaka and NUP Jeremiah Perez. Robina Asido/DMS