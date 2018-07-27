Two suspected carnappers were killed in a shooting incident in Batangas early Thursday.

Senior Supt. Edwin Quilates, Batangas police provincial pirector, said one of the suspects is Christopher Macalalad.

He said the police operatives were conducting entrapment operation against the suspects at Brgy. Lanatan in Balayan which resulted in an armed encounter around 2:30 am.

Quilates said the suspects fired after realizing they were transacting with police operatives.

"The suspects sustained gunshot wounds and immediately brought to the nearest hospital for medication," he said.

But Quilates said the suspects were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Police recovered cal. 38 and cal. 22 pistols and a motorcycle from the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS