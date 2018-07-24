ight persons have died due to southwest monsoon enhanced by three tropical cyclones, with four recorded by the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

As of Monday morning, the NDRRMC said four died and one injured, with two missing.

The NDRRMC identified the fatalities as Luisa Pelew, 54, from Bontoc, Mountain Province, Jan Darwin Relucio, 11, from Caloocan City, Angelito Jipulan, 43, and Renier Mendoza, 32, both from Negros Oriental.

It can be recalled that police earlier recorded four fatalities because of landslides in the province of Antique and La Union.

The NDRRMC estimated damage to agriculture and infrastructure at P381,601,517.68.

The report noted that the damage to properties were recorded in Northern Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region.

It also said 173 houses were damaged, of which 16 were totally destroyed while 157 were partially damaged.

A total of 203,035 families or 914,353 individuals were affected by rains in 753 barangays. There are 5,430 families or 23,383 individuals were being served in 135 evacuation centers.

As of 6am, a total of 305 passengers, one vessel and eight motorboats were stranded in the ports of Palawan, Camarines Sur, Romblon and Antique. Robina Asido/DMS