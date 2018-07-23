The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said anti-and pro- Duterte administration groups have agreed to hold their rallies in separate places as President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his third State of the Nation Address on Monday.

Senior Supt. Benigno Durana, Jr., PNP spokesperson, said this year’s preparation is well coordinated as they held consultation and engagements with the protesters.

“We had series of consultations and engagements so that we can come up with an agreement on how they will launch their protest movement tomorrow (Monday). We also coordinated with pro-Duterte group and based on the agreement, it will be held in separate places,” Durana said in a radio interview.

He said critics of the Duterte administration will hold their program along Commonwealth Avenue while the pro-Duterte groups will conduct theirs along Batasan Road.

PNP expects the number of demonstrators from cause-oriented groups will range from 7,000 to 10,000.

Special Assistant to the President Bong Go said President Rodrigo Duterte will no longer meet with protesters after delivering his address.

“What happened last time will not happen again,” Go said.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said they have a contingency plan in the event Duterte changes his mind and meet with protesters.

He said all security measures are in place and they will deploy more than 7,000 policemen to secure the third State of the Nation Adress of Duterte. Ella Dionisio/DMS