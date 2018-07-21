Two alleged drug personalities were arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation in Maguindanao on Thursday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the suspects were Ramin Depatuan and Khen Kaliang.

He said troops of 90th Infantry Battalion, 5th Special Forces Battalion and Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station with the Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-ARMM) arrested the suspects at the vicinity of Tenorio, Brgy Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Encinas said operatives seized “white crystalline powder substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride also known as “shabu” weighing 500 grams with a total street value of three million five hundred thousand pesos, one-unit Suzuki Raider motorcycle, cellular phones, and one hundred thousand pesos marked money” from the suspects.

“The two drug personalities were detained at PDEA-ARMM custodial facility for filing of appropriate cases,” he said.

Encinas said aside from its fight against the terrorist, Brig Gen. Cirilito Sobejana,6th Infantry Division commander, assures the military will continue its law enforcement support operations with other government agencies to eradicate illegal drugs in Central Mindanao. Robina Asido/ DMS