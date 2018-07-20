Two police personnel were arrested in an entrapment operation inside the Manila Police District (MPD) on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Jewel Nicanor, spokesman of the Philippine National Police's Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF), said arrested were PO1 Erdie Bautista and PO1 MJ Cerilla.

He said the two policemen were arrested at the District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) Office at MPD headquarters along United Nations Avenue around 12:30 am.

Nicanor said the entrapment operation was made following a report from a complainant around 5 pm of July 18 that her husband and seven others were arrested in Sta. Mesa and that the police officers were demanding P100,000 in exchange for their liberty.

“The complainant negotiated to lower the demand and it was agreed at 50,000. Thus, CITF launched an entrapment operation,” he said.

Nicanor said CITF operatives rescued the arrested victims inside the DSOU office.

“Upon verification on their (victims) record, there was no official blotter entry on their arrest and no spot report was submitted to Tactical Operation Center (TOC) of MPD,” he said.

However, Nicanor said four other suspects identified as PO3 Michael Chavez, PO3 Dindo Encina, PO1 Arcadio Orbis, and PO1 Martinico Mario are still at large.

“The arrested police officers were immediately brought to CITF headquarters for documentation and filing of appropriate charges,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS