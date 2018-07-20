A soldier was killed in a shooting incident inside a military camp in the province of Capiz on Thursday morning.

Captain Eduardo Precioso, spokesman of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, said identified the slain soldier as Private First Class Delio Sebarillo assigned at the headquarters of Bravo Company, 94th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Lagdungan, Tapaz, Capiz.

Precioso said Sebillo was duty at their headquarters when he was suddenly shot by Private First Class Sarjie Labao using his 9 mm caliber pistol around 4 am.

“PFC Sebarillo was immediately brought to Tapaz District Hospital in Barangay Switch, Tapaz, but declared as dead-on-arrival by the attending physician after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” he said.

Precioso said after the incident Labao was disarmed and placed under the custody of Tapaz PNP as part of the legal process.

“A parallel investigation will be conducted by the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division pertaining to the said incident,” he said

Precioso said authorities are trying to determine the reason of Labao for killing the victim.

“The investigation is ongoing based on the feedback from the company commander, PFC Labao was admitted at the AFP Medical Center, V Luna , Quezon City. There is an ongoing psychological investigation,” he said.

“This is an isolated case and we will make sure that justice will be served,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS