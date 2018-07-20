The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is looking for possible supplier of its combat utility helicopters following the termination of a contract to get Bell 412 helicopters from Canada last February.

“We are identifying the sources. We are going to talk to them one by one so that the Philippines, in this case the Air Force, will get what is best for our conditions,” said PAF chief, Lt. Gen. Galileo Kintanar, in an interview in Pasay City on Wednesday.

Kintanar said among the countries they have considered as suppliers are South Korea, Italy and Russia.

“Some are going to be sourced, as you have said maybe in Korea, some from Europe, particularly from Italy, and even Russia is being considered,” he said.

“We sent a team there (Russia) just to look for the helicopter that they have offered. We have tried it,” he added.

Kintanar said the contract for the acquisition of the combat utility helicopters is expected to be finalized within the year so delivery could start next year.

“The contract should be finished this year, that’s definite. The delivery is hopefully, could be starting next year at the earliest, because the construction of aircraft takes time and we want that this is based on our specifications,” he said.

It can be recalled that the contract for the acquisition of 16 units of Bell 412 Combat Utility Helicopters with Canada amounting to 12 billion pesos was terminated by the Department of National Defense (DND) last February following the order from President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte ordered the termination of the contract after the Canadian government ordered the review on the implementation of the contract agreement between the DND and Canadian Commercial Corporation signed last December 29, 2017.

The review was ordered by the Canadian government following reports that the helicopter will be used in the fight against insurgency. Robina Asido/DMS