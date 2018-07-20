President Rodrigo Duterte will sign the proposed Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on Monday, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace is thankful to the bicameral conference committee for completing the proposed measure on Wednesday night.

"The president will have a BBL (Bangsamoro Basic Law) to be signed before his SONA (State of the Nation Address) on Monday," he said.

After six days of an average 13 hours of hearing per day, the bicameral committee approved the draft measure on Wednesday night.

According to House Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas, the draft would be sent to Duterte for his perusal and if there would be no more changes, it would be ratified by Congress on Monday morning in time for Duterte's signing into law later in the afternoon.

Roque said that in the SONA, Duterte is expected to include in his speech the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Farinas explained that they have to change the Basic Law to Organic Law because that is what is provided in the Constitution. Celerina Monte/DMS