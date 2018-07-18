Five soldiers were hospitalized because of a food poisoning incident in Abra on Monday.

In a report, Cordillera Police identified the victims as Sgt Leo Tiwing Lobrino Jr., 39, resident of Nueva Ecija; Corporal Rence Garma Molina, 40, resident of Baguio City; Corporal Peter Conde Dela Cruz, 26, resident of Nueva Ecija; Private Kenneth Cuello, 23, resident of Nueva Ecija; and Private Aris Trusilla Buensejo, 27, from Baler, Aurora.

Based on initial report the soldiers who members of the Army's 27th Infantry Battalion of 7th Infantry Division were brought to a rural health unit in Bucloc, Abra on Monday afternoon.

The soldiers suffered abdominal pain, headache and diarrhea after eating mushrooms they picked in Sitio Tinoon, Brgy. Labaan, Bucloc, Abra.

The soldiers are still confined at the rural health unit for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS