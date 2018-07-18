Two Japanese nationals were arrested for having counterfeit US dollars and for bribery in Makati City on Monday.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, public information officer of the Southern Police District, said based on initial report the first Japanese was arrested for having fake US dollars at Imelda Money Exchange located at Hidalgo Tower, Rockwell Center, Brgy Poblacion, Makati City around 3pm.

Southern Police District (SPD) Director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr. said Amalia Tamar, the cashier at Imelda Money Exchange reported this to the police.

The Japanese said "an Asian looking male approached him outside his hotel and offered to sell his dollars for a much lower price, unknowing that the dollars are counterfeit,” said Apolinario..

Tecson said authorities recovered ten pieces of counterfeit 100 US dollar bills from the Japanese.

Apolinario said during initial investigation another Japanese was arrested after he offered P 50,000 in exchange for the non-filing of case and release of his compatriot.

Tecson said the second Japanese used 50 pieces of 1,000 peso bills as bribe money.

SPO3 Jodel Lianza, of Makati City Police Community Precinct 6 said the two Japanese were brought to the Makati City Police headquarters along Ayala Avenue extension corner Yakal St., in Brgy. San Antonio for further investigation.

Apolinario said the Japanese and US embassies will be informed of the incident while “communication will also be made with the Interpol Manila to coordinate with Interpol Tokyo to provide information on the background and any derogatory record of the two arrested Japanese nationals.” Robina Asido/DMS