Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed the arrival of a Chinese research vessel in Davao City Monday night.

“The Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang arrived in Sasa wharf in Davao the other night. There was prior coordination made by the Chinese Ambassador (Zhao Jianhua to) Foreign Affairs (Secretary) Alan (Peter) Cayetano. The docking was given approval,” he added.

Lorenzana said based on the coordination the vessels will be docking in Davao City for replenishment.

Commander Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the Chinese ship arrived at Sasa Wharf in Davao City around 8:14 pm.

“They are here for replenishment as granted by the diplomatic clearance issues by higher authorities. This is a routine ship visit similar to any other foreign ship wishing to call on our ports,” he said.

“It's completely routine, nothing unusual about the visit. We had Chinese warships calling on our ports in the past the same as with any other warships from other countries,” he added.

Zata said based on the diplomatic clearance received by the Philippine Navy the vessel will stay in the city until Thursday.

Three vessels from China People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Task Group 150 visited Davao City from April 30 to May 2, of previous year.

These were guided missile destroyer Chang Chun, guided missile frigate Jin Zhou and type 903 replenishment ship Chao Hu. Robina Asido/DMS