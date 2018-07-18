The water level in Marikina River reached 16.7 meters as of 3:49 p.m, prompting local officials to raise the second alarm even floods in some areas in Metro Manila subsided

Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro has ordered preemptive evacuation to residents living in low-lying areas near the river, a report from the Eastern Police District said.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), areas reported to have experienced waist and knee deep floods were: Magsaysay Boulevard corner Pureza in Manila (20 inches); Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City (37 inches); MH del Pilar, Yanga St.(40 inches) and C. Arellano, Camus 2 in Malabon City (40 inches).

As of 3pm, MMDA said floods in some of these areas have subsided.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said 92 cities and municipalities in Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindanao, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), NCR (National Capital Region) suspended classes in all levels.

Malacanang declared suspension of work in government offices at 1 pm.

The weather bureau said Typhoon Henry intensified into a tropical storm and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility but monsoon rains will continue to bring rains over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro Provinces, Palawan and Western Visayas.

State weather forecasters are watching a low pressure area 915 km east of Aparri, Cagayan. Ella Dionisio/DMS