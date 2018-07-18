President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Tuesday that China never asked for anything in exchange of all the assistance that it has been giving to the Philippines.

Duterte made the remark during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Chinese-funded Binondo-Intramuros Bridge and Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge held in Intramuros, Manila."I just like to tell everybody that in all of these discussions, China never asked for any, not even a one square of real estate in this country," he said.

"Each geopolitics position is something which is critical to China and the stand which we disagreed as we filed the arbitration case," he said.

The Philippines and China have been embroiled in a territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

Unlike his predecessor who took a hard stance against Chinese activities in those areas within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone of the Philippines in the South China Sea, Duterte has taken a softer and friendly stance with Beijing despite its militarization in the disputed waters.

The Aquino administration filed a petition before The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration against China's historic and sovereign claim in the South China Sea through its nine-dash line. In 2016, the arbitration court ruled in favor of the Philippines, invalidating China's claim.

A recent Social Weather Stations survey showed that four out of five Filipinos are dissatisfied with how the Duterte administration handles the territorial dispute with China.

Duterte said during his previous talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, they promised to discuss the arbitral ruling at some other time, "as China has to deal with individually bilateral relations and issues."

"And so allow China - we will allow them the sufficient period to sort out things and I'm sure that in the end, China will be fair and the equity will be distributed," he said.

"I cannot talk about - well, elaborate these things now. They are in the blueprint. But in the days to come, we would realize that China after all is really a good neighbor," he added.

In the same speech, Duterte ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways and other concerned agencies to fast-track the construction of two Chinese-funded bridges along the Pasig River.

"Indeed, the construction of these bridges will not just connect these very strategic areas, but will also contribute to our quest to spur vibrant economic activities through an efficient and reliable road transportation network," he said.

"I am therefore directing the DPWH and the other agencies concerned to ensure that the construction of these bridges will be finished within 30 months or earlier," Duterte added.

Duterte said as an important part of the government's Build, Build, Build program, he expects to accelerate the implementation and execution of the bridges, as well as all the other infrastructure projects already in the pipeline.

Duterte earlier complained about the slow implementation of the major infrastructure projects, particularly those in the countryside. Celerina Monte/DMS