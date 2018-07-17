The Philippine and the Royal Australian navies formally started a maritime security activity in Palawan on Monday.

Capt. Cherryl Tindog, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (Wescom) spokesperson, said the opening ceremony was held after the participating Royal Australian Navy (RAN) ships, HMAS Ararat and HMAS Wollonggong arrived around 9 am.

“A simple welcome ceremony was conducted followed by a ship tour on RAN’s participating ships, namely HMAS Ararat and HMAS Wollonggong,” she said.

The activity formally kicked off in an opening ceremony at the Naval Station Apolinario Jalandoon covered court with Captain Carlos Sabarre, deputy commander of Naval Forces West, as guest of honor and speaker, said Tindog.

Tindog said the Philippine Navy will also deploy BRP Simeon Castro, BRP Ramon Alcaraz to participate in the training activities aboard ship.

She noted that the annual Philippine ? Royal Australian Navies maritime security activity which is the 4th iteration of the bilateral activity this year is expected to run until July 25..

“This year's PN-RAN MSA will hold interoperability exercises on Naval Communication System, planning, individual shipboard training, maritime surveillance, and search and rescue,” Tindog said.

The exercises will run from North Palawan in the area of Coron and also in south in the area of Balabac,” she added.

“The bilateral activity aims to enhance training, interoperability and cooperation between the Philippine Navy (PN) and RAN in addressing terrorism and kidnapping activities within Palawan water lanes that are of common interest to the two countries,” she noted. Robina Asido/DMS