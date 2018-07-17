Malacanang said on Monday it would be up to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) if it would bend its rules to accommodate Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio in the shortlist of nominees for chief magistrate.

"No reax (reaction) on JBC. That's their decision," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a text message.

Despite Carpio's reported refusal to be a nominee in the position of chief justice, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, ex-officio member of the JBC, has said he acting chief magistrate might still be included in the shortlist.

Carpio has been critical on some of the Duterte administration's policies, including the government's soft stance with China on the South China Sea issue.

The JBC has set the deadline for the nomination and application for the incoming chief justice on July 25.

The JBC is looking for an incoming chief justice who will replace Maria Lourdes Sereno who was removed from office through a quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General.

Sereno was ousted after she failed to meet the requirements of filing all the statements of assets, liabilities and net worth when she was still applying for the post. Celerina Monte/DMS