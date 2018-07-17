President Rodrigo Duterte underscored on Monday the need to address transnational crime, including illegal drug trade, during his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Duterte, who watched Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao's victorious fight with Argentine Lucas Mathysse in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, also took the opportunity to meet with Malaysia's new leader.

"President Duterte pointed out the need to address terrorism and violent extremism in the region, as well as transnational crime such as piracy and armed robbery at sea and the illegal drug trade," a Malacanang statement said.

Duterte has declared all-out war against illegal drugs.

The Philippines has also been facing terrorism and violent extremism in Mindanao. In the past, there were Malaysian terrorists who were killed in southern Philippines.

The Palace said Duterte also expressed appreciation for Malaysia’s sustained support for the quest for just and lasting peace and development in Mindanao.

Malaysia has brokered the peace talks between the Philippine government and the rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front. There are still Malaysian forces in Mindanao as part of the International Monitoring Team, which has been overseeing the ceasefire between the government troops and the MILF.

Malacanang said Duterte thanked Mahathir for the invitation to visit Kuala Lumpur and to meet him to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders also renewed and reaffirmed the long-standing brotherhood and friendship between the Philippines and Malaysia.

"President Duterte likewise renewed the commitment to further strengthen defense and security cooperation at the bilateral and regional level," Palace said.

Both leaders stressed the importance of working closely together bilaterally and at ASEAN to achieve shared aspirations of greater peace, progress and prosperity for the Philippines and Malaysia, and greater stability and security in the region, it added.

Both the Philippines and Malaysia, along with eight other countries, are members of ASEAN. They are also claimants in the disputed South China Sea. Celerina Monte/DMS