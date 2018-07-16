Malacanang on Sunday said President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely to discuss the Philippines' Sabah claim during his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad.

"Probably not," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a text message to reporters.

In a radio interview, Roque said Duterte declared that he will discuss the rebellion and security issues, including the fight against terrorism with the 92-year-old Mahathir on Monday.

"The president already declared what they will talk about. It's the rebellion in Mindanao not only in the Philippines but also in the region," Roque said.

He said the Philippines can have a joint cooperation with Malaysia to resolve the issue of terrorism in Southeast Asia.

Roque added that Duterte will be one of the first leaders to have a bilateral meeting with Mahathir.

Duterte left Saturday afternoon for Kuala Lumpur to also support Senator Manny Pacquiao's boxing title fight. Ella Dionisio/DMS