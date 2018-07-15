Four police personnel assigned in Muntinlupa City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) were arrested in an entrapment operation on Friday.

Police Senior Inspector Myrna Diploma, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Public Information Officer, identified the arrested police personnel as Senior Police Officer 1 (SPO1) Psylo Joe Jimenez, PO3 Romeo Par, PO2 Farvy Dela Cruz, and PO1 Jon-Jon Averion.

Diploma said four other policemen identified as SPO1 Edgardo Zervoulakos, PO3 Charlie Miranda, PO3 Roderick Salvador and Senior Insp. Mark Kevin Pesigan SDEU chief were able to escape during the operation.

She said Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, NCRPO Acting Regional Director, also ordered the relief of Senior Supt. Dionisio Bartolome Jr., the Chief of Police of Muntinlupa City Police Station, following the incident.

Diploma said the suspects were arrested during the entrapment operation conducted at the Muntinlupa City Police Station around 3:15 pm.

The entrapment operation was conducted following the kidnapping complaint of certain Abner Bumatay, 35, a resident of Tunasan, Muntinlupa City.

She said according to Bumatay the suspects barged into their house under the guise of a legitimate anti-illegal drug operation around 11:00 am of July 12.

Diploma said the suspects arrested Glaiza Iglesias, 33, the live-in partner of Bumatay and their seven year-old son. The victims were both held in front of SDEU Office in Muntinlupa City Police Station.

“Furthermore, upon conducting their hoax operation, the suspects allegedly carted away personal properties of the victims consisting of money, jewelries, LED TV, cellular phones and a laptop computer,” she said.

Diploma said Bumatay also revealed that the suspects also demanded ransom money for the release of Glaiza and their son.

“The complainant further revealed that at about 1:30 am of July 13, 2018 the suspects called the complainant Abner Bumatay using the cellular phone of his live-in partner Glaiza and demanded for an amount of P400,000.00 in exchange of the release of Glaiza and her son,” she said.

“Multiple negotiations transpired between the suspects and Abner and finally at about 11:30 am of the same date, both parties agreed for an amount of P40,000.00 as the ransom money. It was at this point in time that Abner Bumatay sought help to the authorities and in no time, the (Regional Special Operation Unit) RSOU-NCRPO and Muntinlupa City Police Station then ensued with the conduct for an entrapment operation to rescue the victims from their confinement,” she added.

Diploma said during the operation, the arrested suspects were all positively identified by the victim as their captors.

The police operatives also confiscated the service firearms and cellular phones of the suspects while the boodle money that was used during the operation was also recovered.

Diploma said the items stolen from Glaiza which include six assorted cellular phones, driver’s license, assorted identification cards, one gray pouch containing P25,000.00, as well as the television that was stolen from their house, were also recovered.

She also said that the despite the claims of the suspects that they only conducted legitimate anti-illegal drug operations, the suspects still “failed to present the necessary documents to support the lawful arrest of Glaiza Iglesias such as spot reports, pre-operations/ coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and request laboratory examination with the crime laboratory.”

“The arrested and at large suspects will be charged with Violation of Article 267 RPC (Revised Penal Code) Kidnap for Ransom and Article 293 RPC Robbery with Intimidation of Person while additional case for Violation of RA 9165 Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be charged to PO2 Farvy Dela Cruz,” Diploma said.

She said the police operatives are still conducting follow-up operation against the four other suspects who remain at large. Robina Asido/DMS