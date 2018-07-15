Government authorities apprehended a high-ranking official of communist New People’s Army (NPA) and four other suspects in a law enforcement operation in Northern Samar on Friday.

Capt. Rayann Velez, Army’s 803rd Brigade Civil Military Operation Officer, identified the arrested NPA official as Marieta Bartolo, alias Tayang, the Front Secretary of Metro 1, Sub-regional Committee Emporium, an NPA unit operating in the municipalities of Pambujan, San Roque, Silvino Lobos, Las Navas, Mondragon and Catarman, all of Northern Samar.

The four other suspects who were apprehended during the operation were identified as Ruth Martirez Figueroa, Bayan Muna President-Northern Samar and the incumbent Brgy. Chairwoman of University of Eastern Philippines, Zone 3 in Catarman, Northern Samar; Eboy Loberiano; Danny Basiloy; and Gil Martirez.

Based on initial report, Velez said the suspects were on their way to an area in Catarman to meet the barangay chairman when the joint police and military forces intercepted their vehicle at the vicinity of Brgy. Bangkerohan, Catarman Northern Samar around 4:30 p.m.

He said the inter-agency operation was conducted by virtue of two warrant of arrests issued by the Gamay Regional Trial Court Branch Number 12-149 for murder and frustrated murder cases against Bartolo.

Velez said the four other suspects who were with Bartolo on board the vehicle were also arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

“Three caliber (Cal) .45 pistol, one Cal .38 revolver, one KG9 submachine gun (SMG), one Glock 9mm pistol were recovered from the vehicle used by the suspects,” he said.

“Other items recovered were twelve envelops with P30, 000.00 each and other subversive documents,” he added.

Quoting Col. Ramil Bitong, commander of 803rd Brigade, Velez said the cash could be used as grease money to support the candidacy of Figueroa for Association of Barangay Chairman (ABC) President of Catarman Northern Samar.

“Bartolo is believed to have raised the funds to ensure the election of Figueroa as ABC President,” he said.

Velez said after their arrest, all the suspects, except Figueroa, were placed under the custody of Northern Samar Provincial Police Office for proper disposition and filing of charges.

He said Figueroa was brought to Catarman Provincial Hospital after he allegedly suffered from mild stroke.

Government forces have launched manhunt operation against the other cohorts and companions of the suspects who managed to escape. Robina Asido/DMS