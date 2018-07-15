President Rodrigo Duterte is set to personally cheer for Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao as he faces Argentine Lucas Matthysse for a WBA welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday morning.

Duterte left Saturday afternoon for Kuala Lumpur in time for Pacquiao's fight.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace wishes Pacquiao "all the best" on his boxing match.

"Dubbed as the Fight of Champions, this bout will certainly unite Filipinos here and abroad as Pambansang Kamao enters the ring to banner the Philippine flag," he said.

"We likewise pray for his success as he again carries Pinoy pride in the international boxing arena," he added.

After watching Pacquiao's fight, Duterte will stay for another day in Malaysia to meet with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

In an earlier interview, Duterte said he would discuss with Mahathir security issues, including the fight against terrorism.

This will be their first meeting since Mahathir returned to power in May after defeating Najib Razak in an election. Celerina Monte/DMS