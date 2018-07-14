Three members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) surrendered to government forces in Sulu on Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesman, said they surrendered to the 101st Brigade/JTF Sulu Commander Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo at the headquarters of the 101st Brigade in Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista, Jolo around 2:12 pm.

Besana identified the Abu Sayyaf members as Radjuli Hadjijani, 25, a resident of Barangay Ajid, Indanan, Sulu and worked under the late ASG sub leader Ama Maas; Jun-Jun Elah, 45, from Taglibi, Patikul, Sulu under ASG leader Radullan Sahiron; and Indek Sahimarri, 28, from Lambanah, Talipao, Sulu under Sub-leader Almujer Yadah.

He said the three ASG members also turned in three Garand rifles.

Pabayo said the three are undergoing medical examination and documentation.

“The (y) said handing their firearms to me is a gesture of their sincere commitment that they wanted to fully return to the folds of the law,” he said.

Besana said “since January, 2018 a total of 127 ASG members have yielded to the troops in the ZamBaSulTa area.”

Fifty-eight surrendered in Sulu, 62 in Basilan, five in Tawi-Tawi, and two in Zamboanga City, he said. Robina Asido/DMS