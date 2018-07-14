President Rodrigo has appointed his Lex Talionis fraternity brother in the San Beda College of Law as a commissioner of the Commission on Elections.

Antonio Tongio Kho Jr. was appointed ad interim commissioner on July 11 and will serve until February 2, 2022.

He replaced Sheriff Abas, now the poll body's chairman.

Kho resigned as undersecretary of the Department of Justice prior to his appointment in Comelec. Celerina Monte/DMS