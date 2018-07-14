Five passengers died in a vehicular accident in Malungon municipality in Sarangani Province on Friday morning.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Malungon identified four of the fatalities as Joan Monticino, Cerco Jimenez, Vicente Fernandez and Loreto Villanueva.

Based on initial police report, the incident happened along the national higway of Purok Buayan, Brgy. Malandag in Malungon around 11:45 am.

According to Sarangani police, a six-wheeler truck was traveling the national highway when the driver of the vehicle identified as a certain Bebing Tacyawan, lost his control of his brake and his truck was tilted on the road

A report from the MDRRMO of Malungon said the vehicle, which had around 45 passengers onboard, was on its way to Maasim to attend a wedding.

Thirty-eight passengers were brought to Malungon Municipal Hospital for treatment.

“Among the victims are three children, 13 female adults and 22 male adults. Nine of them were severely injured and were immediately referred to different hospitals in General Santos City and Digos City,” it stated. Robina Asido/DMS