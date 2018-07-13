One soldier was killed while ten were wounded in an encounter with the Avu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member in Sulu on Wednesday.

Lt.Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the troops of 32nd Infantry Battalion encountered around 60 Abu Sayyaf members in the vicinity of Sitio Kan Apo Aluk, Barangay Panglayahan in Patikul town around 1:55pm.

"The enemies were identified as followers of ASG sub leader Hajan Sawadjaan," he said.

"Reinforcements were deployed to block possible withdrawal of the enemy," he added.

Besana said the firefight that lasted for two hours resulted in the death of one soldier and the wounding of 10 others.

"Casualties on the enemy side are yet to be determined," he said.

Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, believed a number of bandits were wounded and could have died. Robina Asido/DMS